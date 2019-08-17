Doncaster Rovers 3 Fleetwood Town 2: Own goal delivers first win under Darren Moore

Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town

Wes Burns sliced into his own net from a James Coppinger free kick to give Rovers a 3-2 win in a competitive clash at the Keepmoat.

Fleetwood led early through Conor McAleny before Rovers roared back to lead through Cameron John and Coppinger.

Substitute Paddy Madden drew the visitors level early in the second half.

And just when it looked as though neither side would break the deadlock, Burns miscued his clearance from Coppinger’s free kick to hand Rovers the win.

Moore kept faith with Niall Ennis as his lone striker after a bright performance in the Carabao Cup in midweek while Cameron John kept his place at centre half.

Fleetwood started much the brighter and took a deserved lead on ten minutes, taking advantage of poor Rovers defending in the process.

Jordan Rossiter really should have scored himself when given the freedom of the Keepmoat to meet a cross from the right and head on goal from six yards. But Ian Lawlor produced a superb reaction save, only for his efforts to prove in vain as Rossiter sent the ball back in for McAleny to nod home with equal freedom.

Fleetwood continued to have the better of the play but Rovers levelled on 19 minutes.

From a Coppinger corner, the ball eventually dropped to John who shifted it onto his left foot and rifled a low shot into the far corner.

The goal buoyed Rovers and they began to look a real threat for the first time in the game.

Ben Whiteman drew a smart save from Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns before Ben Sheaf rattled the bar with a rasping volley.

Fleetwood continued to threaten with Josh Morris forcing a fine save from Lawlor from a free kick while McAleny curled just over from the edge of the box.

But it was Rovers who carried the lead into the break, courtesy of Coppinger.

He received the ball on the left corner of the box, checked his options and curled a wonderful effort into the far top corner to give Rovers the lead in a game for the first time this season.

Fleetwood should have been level when Wes Burns cut out a square ball from Ben Sheaf and broke forward but could only send his shot narrowly over the bar.

Kieran Sadlier smashed a shot off the crossbar early in the second half as Rovers pushed for more.

But Fleetwood levelled just before the hour mark, again profiting from poor Rovers defending.

A cross came in far too easily from the right allowing subsitute Madden a free header which Lawlor somehow kept out on his line. But the ball looped up and Madden met it again, with his simple header from close range giving Lawlor no chance.

New signing Kazaiah Sterling was introduced along with Jon Taylor with 20 minutes to go as Moore chased the win.

Fleetwood came within inches of taking the lead when Harry Soutter's header from a corner looped back off the inside of the post and Jack Sowerby somehow turned wide from close range.

But the afternoon would belong to Rovers.

Coppinger curled a free kick towards the far post. Burns, under little pressure, attempted to volley clear but sliced into his own goal.

ROVERS: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Sheaf; Sadlier, Coppinger (Gomes 90), May (Sterling 70); Ennis (Taylor 70). Subs not used: Dieng, Blair, Crawford, Longbottom.

FLEETWOOD: Cairns; Coyle, Souttar, Clarke, Andrew; Coutts; Morris, Sowerby (Biggins 80), Rossiter (Madden 46), Burns; McAleny (Wallace 67). Subs not used: Gilks, Eastham, Hunter, Mooney.

REFEREE: James Adcock (Nottinghamshire)