Doncaster Rovers 2 Rotherham United 1: Whiteman ensures Millers pay the penalty in competitive derby
A late Ben Whiteman penalty helped Doncaster Rovers take the win in a competitive South Yorkshire derby against Rotherham United.
Yet again Rovers came from behind, recovering from Jake Hastie's first half free kick to level through James Coppinger before Whiteman won it from the spot.
The first half was incredibly tight with both sides cancelling each other out superbly.
It always seems like it would take a mistake, a set piece or something truly special to break the the deadlock in such a tight contest.
And the Millers did just that with one of those on 37 minutes.
Hastie had looked dangerous with free kicks into the box from central positions throughout and Rovers did not heed the warning.
The Rangers loanee curled a ball into the box and with Michael Ihiekwe running across Ian Lawlor, the Rovers keeper was unsighted, allowing the ball to bounce into the back of the net.
The visitors were buoyed by the goal and could easily have doubled their advantage only for Ben Wiles to head wide at the far post from a Hastie corner.
Rotherham looked to more comfortable side after the break, happy to let Rovers desperately attempt to force the issue and look to strike on the break.
But Rovers composed themselves and began to look dangerous for the first time in the contest.
Jon Taylor headed over the bar before Ben Sheaf caught a wonderful volley from the edge of the box which drew a stunning save from Lewis Price.
On 66 minutes, the equaliser came.
Substitute Niall Ennis did superbly to power to the byline and flash a ball across goal which Coppinger met with a scruffy connection to score.
Rovers looked much more likely to grab the winner from that point on.
Price ensured his side remained level with a pair of smart saves from Taylor and Reece James.
And the Rotherham keeper also kept out Ennis who shot on the turn after receiving a pass from Whiteman.
The winner came two minutes from time.
Ennis was bundled over in the box with referee Martin Coy showing no hesitation in awarding the penalty.
And Whiteman confidently placed the ball into the bottom corner from the spot.
ROVERS: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Sheaf; May (Sadlier 61), Coppinger, Taylor (Blair 81); Sterling (Ennis 46). Subs not used: Dieng, Blaney, Amos, Longbottom.
ROTHERHAM: Price, MacDonald (Crooks 69), Wood, Wiles, Ladapo, Morris (Smith 80), Robertson, Lindsay, Ihiekwe, Olosunde, Hastie (Mattock 76). Subs not used: Bibloe, Thompson, Barlaser, Lamy.
REFEREE: Martin Coy (Durham)
ATTENDANCE: 11,407 (3,392 away)