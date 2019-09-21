Doncaster Rovers 2 Peterborough United 0: Rovers bounce back in style to get one over on former boss Darren Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United

Goals from James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier deservedly put Rovers in command by the break.

And they were not unduly troubled after the break, ensuring an unhappy return to the Keepmoat for former boss Darren Ferguson.

Darren Moore made a surprise change to his side with Ian Lawlor dropping to the bench and Seny Dieng starting between the sticks. Coppinger started as expected, replacing the injured Matty Blair.

Rovers made the brighter start in attacking terms, moving the ball well to push up the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they could have been ahead just a few minutes in. Jon Taylor raced away down the left and cut a low ball into the box which Coppinger met first time but could not get enough power on the effort as he attempted to guide it into the bottom corner.

Taylor then had a go himself, cutting into space from on the left and curling narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Peterborough's threat in the first half was scarce, but they showed the danger they possess on 17 minutes.

Marcus Maddison sent in a superb cross with Ivan Toney racing away from the Rovers back line and looping a header over the on-rushing Dieng only to see it cannon back off the crossbar. Toney recovered to send the rebound back on goal with Dieng tipping over.

Rovers continued to have the better, playing some of the smart passing football which has become their trademark.

And they took their opportunities to shoot on sight, with Sadlier and Ben Sheaf both firing over the bar.

But it was smart play from close range that gave Rovers the lead on the half hour.

Coppinger laid off to Sadlier and raced into the box to meet the Irishman's clipped cross and turn a header into the far corner.

Rovers were fired up and Taylor charged forward and stabbed a shot which Christy Pym blocked.

And they grabbed their second goal on 39. Sadlier raced onto a flick on, got the ball under control superbly and rifled a low effort beyond Pym.

The game was predictably a more even affair after the break, though Rovers continued to enjoy the better of the attacking play.

Sadlier, Niall Ennis and Taylor all had attempts in quick succession with the Peterborough defence doing well to block them out.

Posh had more of a say and Josh Knight arguably should have pulled a goal back with a low drive from inside the box.

Taylor should have extended Rovers' advantage when racing through and holding off his man, only to fire over the bar.

Maddison put a free kick straight at Dieng as Peterborough began their late push.

Toney headed in a Maddison cross in the final minute of normal time but it was ruled out for offside.

Whiteman struck the post following a fantastic breakaway in added time.

And Frankie Kent did the same at the other end moments later as Peterborough searched in vain for a way back in.

ROVERS: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Whiteman, Sheaf; Sadlier (May 81), Coppinger (Daniels 87), Taylor (Gomes 87), Ennis. Subs not used: Lawlor, Blaney, Longbotom, Kiwomya.

PETERBOROUGH: Pym; Mason (Kanu 69), Kent, Beevers, Butler (Thompson 46); Reed; Knight, Ward (Dembele 46); Maddison; Toney, Eisa. Subs not used: O'Malley, Bennett, Tasdemir, Burrows.

REFEREE: Ross Joyce (Cleveland)