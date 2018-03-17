Darren Ferguson: Don’t worry about other results - just do our job!

Darren Ferguson insists there will be no more pressure than normal on his Doncaster Rovers side when they host Bradford City on Monday night.

With the game pushed back two days for live television coverage, Rovers’ relegation rivals can steal a march on them this afternoon.

Rovers are also without a game next weekend due to Blackburn’s international call-ups and they will not be back in action until Good Friday at Blackpool.

However, Ferguson says the stakes will not be any higher than normal when they face the Bantams for the third time this season.

Rovers are currently in 16th position in League One, five points above the drop zone.

“That’s just part and parcel of it,” said Ferguson.

“Where the international games have fallen we’re playing against one of the only teams [at this level] that have got the international players to get the game called off.

“The most important thing for me is that the players don’t worry about what’s going on outside of what we can affect. Just do our job.

“We’ve got to make sure we go out there on Monday and do our best to get the three points and then move onto the next one.

“We can’t be worrying about what’s going on outside of us.

“You could get a situation on Saturday where all the teams below you win and you’re only two points out of it.

“The most important thing is we get the points. I feel with 43 points, with 30 to play for and six at home, I’m confident we can finish the season strongly.”

Rovers won at Bradford in the EFL Cup earlier in the season but lost the league fixture.