Chorley v Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from 2-2 draw in FA Cup first round

It was an afternoon of FA Cup frustration for Doncaster Rovers as they were taken to a replay by sixth tier Chorley – and had to twice come from behind to earn the honour.
Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at Victory Park.
IAN LAWLOR 6
A steady performance on only his third start of the season, one lit up with a superb acrobatic stop from Adam Blakeman’s late free kick.
NIALL MASON 5
A sloppy afternoon from the typically reliable full back. He was presented with plenty of space in front of him was struggled to be effective in attacking areas.
TOM ANDERSON 5
Dealt with the physical side of the game well but looked very vulnerable under pressure.
ANDY BUTLER 6
Not as typically commanding but a decent enough performance from the veteran.
DANNY ANDREW 5
A poor afternoon for Andrew whose delivery and passing was well below his usual standard. He offered Rovers’ most promising route forward but couldn’t make it count.
MATTY BLAIR 5
Struggled to get on the ball and make the runs that are expected of him. Replaced with Alfie May at half time.
BEN WHITEMAN 7
Excellent in the middle of the park, consistently finding time and space to play passes forward. A very good performance.
HERBIE KANE 7
His passing accuracy may not have been as strong as normal but he dug Rovers out of a potentially very deep hole.
JAMES COPPINGER 5
Got into positions on the flanks and helped push Rovers forward after dropping in midfield for the second half but his quality was not as high as usual.
JOHN MARQUIS 5
No where near as commanding as you would have expected, missed a couple of decent chances and struggled to work his own opportunities.
MALLIK WILKS 5
Had a hard time up against big Meppen-Walter but really should have put Rovers 2-1 up when clear through. Was shut out of the game well by Chorley.
SUBS USED
ALFIE MAY 5
Lively but not a particularly dangerous performance coming off the bench. Missed a good chance but struggled to get into threatening positions.
SUBS NOT USED
Marko Marosi, Danny Amos, Shane Blaney, Ali Crawford, Issam Ben Khemis, Will Longbottom.