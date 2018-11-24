Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers were forced to share the spoils in an enthralling South Yorkshire derby at Oakwell.

Herbie Kane put Rovers ahead early in the second half only for substitute Cauley Woodrow to equalise for the Reds.

Impressive Rovers started the stronger with Alfie May firing narrowly wide of the far post before James Coppinger curled a wonderful effort onto the crossbar.

Barnsley showed glimpses of threat with Kieffer Moore heading wide before he saw a shot deflect and force an awkward save from Ian Lawlor.

On 52 minutes Rovers finally got what their first half performance lacked.

Alfie May robbed Ethan Pinnock on the byline and cut back to James Coppinger who delivered a superb cross for Kane to power in a header.

Woodrow made an immediate impact after coming off the bench to level the score on 62 minutes.

The goal gave Barnsley a lift with Woodrow close to putting them in front.

But Rovers certainly should have been ahead when May was played into acres of space in front of goal but sliced his effort well wide.

Kane threatened with a rasping drive from 30 yards while Coppinger saw a close range effort blocked wide as Rovers finished the stronger.

And they came so close to securing the win with the last kick of the game when Kane’s cross rolled through to Coppinger who smashed straight at Adam Davies.

Barnsley: Smith, Cavare, Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos (Woodrow 60), Potts (Thiam 80), McGeehan (Moncur 60), Mowatt, Hedges, Bahre, Moore. Subs not used: Greatorex, B Williams, Adeboyejo, Brown

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 13,572 (1,863 away)