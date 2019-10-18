ANALYSIS: Doncaster Rovers respond in the perfect manner to ease past Bristol Rovers

But there did feel an urgency about ending whatever the lack of recent wins would be termed as they welcomed Bristol Rovers to the Keepmoat.

In the previous game, for the first time since Darren Moore took charge in the summer, there were serious and ranging concerns about the performance.

Soundly beaten by Oxford United, they were largely out-thought and deserved to be on the wrong end of a convincing scoreline.

It was always going to be interesting to see what effect that defeat, the performance and how the opposition managed to nullify them would have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bouncing back quickly and assuredly was always going to be important.

Doing so against one of League One's form teams in Bristol Rovers was never likely to be simple.

Yet, that is exactly what it was as Rovers roared back to winning ways in convincing style with a 2-0 scoreline that could easily have been much wider.

Shaking off a briefly incoherent start to the game, they went on to thoroughly dominate as they delivered another dose of the breathtaking attacking football that is never absent for too long.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier and Jon Taylor helped inflict a first defeat on their visitors since August.

And they also helped Rovers demonstrate that suffering any form of psychological hangover is not really in their nature.

So many times already this season have Darren Moore and his players spoken of putting in hard work on the training ground to right the wrongs, of being unshaken in their confidence in their methods.

Actions speak louder than words but the performance in their latest win, particularly given the context of the previous week, showed that this group is well worth listening to on that front.

The confidence oozed out of the side once they settled into their groove. That was when the slick, rapid, one touch passing began to flow. It took Rovers up the pitch in number and with real threat - and ultimately they made it count.

It could have been different however, had Bristol Rovers taken their golden opportunity.

Sadlier was harshly adjudged to have challenged for the ball with Alfie Kilgour with a high boot, presenting Tom Nichols with a chance to put his side ahead against the run of play from the spot.

But Nichols's penalty was tame, making for a simple - albeit still impressive - save for Seny Dieng.

From here Rovers truly went into the ascendancy.

And they made it count on 39 minutes when Sadlier ghosted in ahead of Gas keeper Anssi Jaakkola to nod home Taylor's deflected cross.

Any thoughts of a renewed effort from Bristol Rovers after the break were quickly quashed as the pattern of the game continued.

And Rovers doubled their advantage on 56 minutes. The brilliant Ben Whiteman threaded a stunning through ball for Niall Ennis who saw his shot saved only for Taylor to mop up and slam a low effort home.

Ennis' return had made a difference for Rovers, as he stretched the game, kept the opposition defence occupied and made space for his team mates.

Most telling about the manner in which Rovers had sterilised the opposition came after they had established a two goal lead and eased off, allowing Bristol Rovers to have their best spell of possession.

But even at that stage, the visitors offered very little and could not capitalise with Rovers once again taking control and seeing out the game in unexpected comfort.