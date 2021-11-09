Doncaster Rovers youngsters set up Rotherham United clash in FA Youth Cup

Jack Goodman nets the winner for Rovers U18s. Picture: Heather King

Goodman netted in the 94th minute to earn Rovers a 2-1 win over Basford United for which boss Gary McSheffrey was delighted with the attitude of his side.

“The boys showed resilience,” he said.

“They dug in and got the win. They can gain so much confidence from this.”

For U18 players across the country, the FA Youth Cup is often the highlight of any apprentice’s career. Getting the opportunity to play in stadiums in front of fans across the country.

When Rovers were drawn against non-league side Basford United the message was clear. To take them very seriously. Last season they knocked out Port Vale – at the time co-managed by Rovers Academy coach Frank Sinclair – and Grimsby Town, before exiting the competition in round three to eventual semi-finalists West Bromwich Albion.

Rovers knew from the first whistle they would have to be strong and get in Basford’s faces. And they did just that. They particularly exploited Basford’s left channel with Alex Fletcher making numerous blistering runs from right wing back.

Fletcher was eventually rewarded for his efforts with a goal on the 21st minute. He latched onto a superb through ball from Corie Cole and wasted no time slotting past Giovanni Musson in Basford’s goal.

After the interval, Basford changed their left back to help them deal better with Fletcher. From this point onwards, the hosts started to gain some momentum in the game.

They equalised through Jericho Bonner when Rory Harrison’s audacious shot bounced off the crossbar and back out to the ex-Rovers trialist who stabbed home from close range.

Just as the game looked like it was heading towards extra time, Goodman scored a sumptuous effort as he lifted the ball over the advancing Musson to send Rovers through to the second round of the competition.

“I’m buzzing. There were some great scenes at full time. I could not believe it myself when I scored,” said Goodman.

Rovers will host Rotherham United at the Keepmoat Stadium on a date before November 20.

*