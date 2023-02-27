The winger scored in either half as the Tigers stretched their unbeaten run in the Northern Premier League Division One East to 27 matches, guaranteeing themselves a play-off spot.

Kuleya, 18, will spend the rest of the season at Sandy Lane while training with parent club Doncaster Rovers during the week.

Worksop boss Craig Parry said: “Tav came in today (Saturday) and he deserves his chance.

"He’s been very good in training and when he’s been coming on he’s been very good. Today he got two goals and probably could have had a hat-trick.

“He was positive, he stretched the opposition and his balls into the box were very good and he put himself in the right position for opportunities – and that’s why he got two goals.”

Kuleya signed a two-year contract with Doncaster last summer after coming through the club’s youth system.

The teenager joined Rovers aged 14 and made his league debut off the bench against Sutton United in August.

Tavonga Kuleya in action for Doncaster Rovers.

Worksop are 20 points clear of their nearest rivals at the top of the table with promotion to the seventh tier appearing increasingly inevitable.

Elsewhere, Liam Ravenhill made his first league start for Spennymoor Town as they were beaten 2-0 away to Gloucester City.

Ravenhill was a late inclusion in the starting XI following an injury in the warm-up.

His afternoon lasted 81 minutes before he was substituted.

Bobby Faulkner missed the clash through suspension after being sent off in Moors’ previous match.

