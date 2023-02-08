Doncaster Rovers youngster praised after making the bench aged just 16
Among the more sobering stats of Doncaster Rovers’ season has been their failure to keep back-to-back clean sheets in League Two.
So it’s no surprise goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell wants to build on a rare shutout in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Tranmere.
“It’s what we pride ourselves on as a defensive unit,” said the 28-year-old, who made several saves to earn just his fifth clean sheet this term.
"I’d like a few more and to carry on a little run of them now. It’s what we aim to do every game. Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen."
Mitchell praised his defenders following a much-improved display from recent games and added: "We knew tonight was massive for us to change it around and we can now kick on until the end of the season and go on a good run.
"It’s been frustrating but we have full belief in everybody and the style of play, and we fully believe we can turn this around."
While inconsistency has hampered Doncaster this term they are once again within touching distance of the play-offs after stopping a run of three straight defeats.
Just two points separate them and Stockport County in seventh place, with games against sides currently in the top half to come in their next five matches.
"We believe we can beat anyone in this league that we come up against,” said Mitchell.
"We have conceded some goals I haven’t been happy with. It’s been a frustrating period but I believe in myself and the team.”
Sixteen-year-old first-year scholar Jake Oram was Mitchell’s understudy against Tranmere after both Ben Bottomley and Louis Jones picked up minor injuries.
The youngster also made the bench for Rovers’ FA Cup defeat to King’s Lynn in November.
“He’s trained with us a lot,” revealed Mitchell.
"It’s a brilliant chance for him and he’s still so young. He’s been brilliant every day in training, he works hard and he’s been playing really well for the Under-18s.
"Hopefully he has a long, successful career. I had only just started playing football at around 15 or 16, so he’s ahead of me on that one.”
Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield added: “It was a big moment for Jake and he supported the team well.”