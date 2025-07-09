Doncaster Rovers youngster praised after last-minute call-up for Alfreton friendly clash

Tuesday night's pre-season opener at Alfreton Town probably won't live long in the memory for too many Doncaster Rovers players.

But it will for one youngster, who took his unexpected opportunity to catch the eye of manager Grant McCann.

When he woke up on Tuesday morning, academy defender Harry Glaves was fully expecting to lace up his boots for the under-18s in their pre-season opener away at Buxton. But all that changed after an injury to Rovers' right-back Jamie Sterry. McCann's team were set to play two, 60-minute matches later that night meaning the manager was in need of further cover with Tom Nixon the only recognised senior right-back available.

That meant a last-minute call-up for 18-year-old Glaves and he certainly didn't let anyone down with a solid showing in the second hour of the 3-2 win. He performed solidly on the right side of a back four and got forward plenty, playing a key role in Rovers' second goal of the night.

Harry Glaves.

"Harry was meant to play against Buxton for the under-18s this morning so once we knew about Jamie, we pulled Harry across and he did fine," McCann reflected post-match.

"He did well and it's probably the first time that he's been involved with the first team. He missed quite a bit of time last season through injury so he didn't train with us very much at all last season. You can't fault what he did tonight. He looked calm, made Alfreton change their shape because he was getting out and he played a role in the second goal and gave everything he could, so it was very pleasing."

Rovers' next assignment in pre-season comes on Saturday when two separate squads travel to face Stamford (12pm) and Peterborough Sports (3pm) respectively.