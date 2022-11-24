Doncaster Rovers youngster could be set for another loan move, boss confirms

The midfielder is back at Cantley Park after returning from a one-month stint with National League North side Blyth Spartans, for whom he made six appearances in all competitions.

Ravenhill, 19, who also has featured five times for Doncaster this term, will be staying put in DN4 for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers boss Schofield said: “There are discussions around Liam, he’s got an Achilles injury at the moment so we need him to recover from that.

"Then we will discuss with Liam and see what is the best opportunity for him.”

Ravenhill’s teammate Tavonga Kuleya joined Northern Premier League East outfit Worksop Town on loan last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger, 18, made his debut off the bench in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over North Shields at the weekend, assisting their final goal.

Kuleya has also featured five times for Doncaster’s first team this season and spent time on loan at FC United of Manchester, who play in the division above Worksop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Ravenhill could be sent back out on loan.

Summer signing Jack Degruchy, formerly of York City, remains on loan with the Red Rebels, where he has been utilised at right-back and in midfield across his 13 appearances to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “We have got some young players who need developing.

"I don’t think they are ready to jump into our first team straight away but we always try to monitor their development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will have contact with their loan clubs and try and get them as close as possible.”