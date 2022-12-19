The 18-year-old went straight into the starting XI for the table-topping Tigers’ clash against second-placed Stockton Town and helped them keep a sixteenth clean sheet of the season in a 1-0 win.

"I thought he had an excellent game,” said Parry, whose side went 11 points clear at the summit of the Northern Premier League East on Saturday.

“It was a baptism of fire in a way of what this level is about. It’s not just about having the ball, it’s about the physical side of it.

Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner.

"He’s still a pup, he’s still growing – that’s why he’s with us, to learn the physical side of it.”

Central defender Faulkner made his Doncaster debut earlier this season due in part to a string of injuries to senior players.

He joined Worksop for a month this week after falling back down the pecking order at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Parry said: “I thought he coped extremely well today (Saturday).

"The young man should be proud of his performance, we certainly are.”

Discussing his performance, Faulkner said: “It was an aggressive game but I feel like I adapted well.

"That’s what I enjoy doing, so I really enjoyed it.”

Norton-born Faulkner has made 12 appearances for his hometown club this term and largely held his own in the Football League.

His performances also caught the attention of a Premier League club.

Faulkner, who trained with his new teammates on Tuesday and Thursday, said: “I just want to play football games and do my best to help Worksop out, they are certainly helping me out.

"I played in the Football League and found it brilliant when I got my opportunity.

He added: "My aim is to get back there, so my aim is to do everything I can to get back there.

"They do everything properly here so the differences aren’t massive. It’s a good club and it’s run very well.”

Rovers winger Tavonga Kuleya also appeared off the bench as the eighth-tier Tigers made it 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.

