Doncaster Rovers yet to decide on future of Liverpool loanee Max Woltman

Forward Woltman has been on the fringes at Doncaster since he arrived on a season-long loan from Anfield on deadline day back in August.

His stay in South Yorkshire could be cut short this month, as is commonplace in many loan agreements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woltman, 19, came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient for his thirteenth Rovers appearance, just three of which have been starts.

Max Woltman could leave Doncaster Rovers this month.

Doncaster’s head coach Danny Schofield said: “Max has developed really well since I have been working with him and the other coaching staff have seen a change in his intensity to play, which we wanted a little bit more of.

"He’s a talented player with lots of potential, discussions around Max and other players are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woltman has appeared twice for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool at first-team level, including a cameo in last season’s Champions League against AC Milan at the San Siro.

He was part of the Reds under-18 side that reached the FA Youth Cup final in 2021 and has scored in the UEFA Youth League, which pits the youth teams of Europe’s top clubs against each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the youngster has yet to find the back of the net at senior level.

Schofield opted to leave him out of the matchday squad for the games against Grimsby Town and Colchester United in November – but restored his place after some impressive displays in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad