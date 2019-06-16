Doncaster Rovers: Work hard now, earn big money later
Grant McCann has a simple message for prospective signings - put the hard work in at Doncaster Rovers now and reap the financial benefits in the future.
The Rovers boss has spoken candidly about his desire for more parity in wages at the club and his insistence on not disrupting that by handing out big contracts this summer.
But he says there is an opportunity for anyone coming into the club with the right attitude to improve and thrive to ensure they have the chance to earn big money with their next move.
"First and foremost they must want to play for the club," McCann said.
"The money comes second or third for me.
"But if you do well here then you'll earn a lot more money at a bigger club two or three years down the line.
"You see that with all these bids coming in for John Marquis or with the opportunities Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks or Paul Downing all have.
"That is what you get coming to a club like us and want to learn and apply your trade.
"We're not going to splash big money on people and cause rifts in changing rooms.
"We'll make sure we get the balance right within that."
McCann's desire for greater parity in wages across his squad is driven by ensuring harmony within the group.
He said: "What I don't want to do is cause a rift and a divide in the camp.
"When you come to renewing deals, players talk in the changing room.
"They know what each other are on. I've been a player myself.
"It causes problems when you're trying to negotiate new deals.
"There won't be anyone paid over the odds coming to this club."
Rovers have confirmed a friendly with Championship side Huddersfield Town at the Keepmoat on July 24.