Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux cites reason for his improved displays

The summer signing has suffered from a lack of confidence at times since his arrival as the wait for that elusive first goal in the red and white of Doncaster goes on.

But Molyneux’s performance levels have picked up since Schofield’s arrival last month and the former Sunderland youngster has been an ever-present under the new boss.

Molyneux said: “Under this manager I feel like I've got good freedom to just go where I want, to be able to get to the areas I need to be able to get on the ball and create.

Luke Molyneux gets on the ball for Doncaster Rovers.

"The team’s got a lot of confidence at the moment. We had a poor result against King’s Lynn but then with that boost for us against Grimsby I feel like we’re going into Colchester full of confidence.”

Molyneux also welcomed the possession-based football Schofield has introduced.

He said: “The way we play suits me a lot more.

"We like to keep the ball on the floor, we like to pop the ball around and we have got the players on the pitch to do that.”

Molyneux, who scored 12 goals in all competitions last season, continued: "It’s enjoyable football to watch.

"It gets us the results as well. It’s a hard-working way to play, it’s a lot tougher than I thought; the way we run around with and without the ball.

"He wants us to press constantly to win the ball back. It’s really hard but you get the benefits; you get a lot more of the ball, you get more chances, you create more stuff. And you get the result.”

Schofield has also upped the players’ workload on the training pitch since he took charge.

They are now training for three consecutive days between Monday and Wednesday, rather than taking a day off in the middle of the week.

Molyneux said: “It’s a lot tougher; training is really intense. You have to work a lot harder on the training pitch to make the games easier.

"We go through a lot of tactics, a lot of playing out from the back, a lot of different types of stuff.