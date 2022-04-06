Doncaster Rovers winger Jon Taylor has suffered another setback involving hospital stay

But the 29-year-old winger is no longer in hospital and making progress.

It had been hoped Taylor – who has made just three appearances for Doncaster Rovers this season due to a troublesome ankle injury – would be ready to resume full training with the squad this month.

He had been back running on the grass but his latest setback raises fresh doubts as to whether he will feature again this season.

Jon Taylor

Taylor had to have surgery on a cyst on his backside during the early part of the season which hampered his rehabilitation.

"Jon had a bit of an illness which required a couple of days in hospital,” McSheffrey told BBC Radio Sheffield last week.

“I’d rather not discuss John’s personal business but it’s progressing and he’s back home now.”

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in March last year against Portsmouth and has endured a difficult route back to fitness.

He featured as a second half substitute against Wycombe Wanderers in mid-October but was then sidelined for another month.

He made two starts in the space of four days against Lincoln City and Bolton Wanderers in November but has not been involved since.

The former Rotherham United wideman voiced his frustration on Twitter in January in a post that led to some Rovers fans criticising the club’s medical department.

Taylor wrote: “Just come out of surgery, which is now the 3rd operation I have had in 9 months on the same ankle.

“It’s honestly been the biggest test so far in my life.

“I’ve got so much anger and frustration inside but I finally have a path in which I can use these emotions in a positive way.

“There’s plenty more players who have and are going through what I have gone through.

“Injuries are part and parcel of football so it has nothing to do with the injury but player welfare should always be a priority.

“We are human beings first and foremost and no one knows out body’s [sic] like ourselves.”