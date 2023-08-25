Doncaster Rovers winger has perfect response to being hooked at half time

Molyneux netted just three times in his debut season at the Eco-Power Stadium - a tally he admitted disappointed him after scoring 12 goals for Hartlepool the previous year.

"It was a tough season," he said.

"Individually, I didn't hit the heights I was expected to when I signed.

Doncaster Rovers winger Luke Molyneux.

"No one else puts more pressure on me than me. After the tough season last year I have got to prove why the club brought me here."

Despite a lack of goals and assists, Molyneux has featured regularly under his three managers at Doncaster, underlining his ability.

But one year on from his arrival Rovers fans have still only seen flashes of his potential.

The 25-year-old was known to McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne before their arrival, having been coached by the latter at Sunderland, where he came through the youth ranks.

They know what he is capable of - and expect him to produce.

"With the potential I have shown at other clubs he (the manager) expects me to be getting 15 to 20 goals a season,” said Molynuex.

"That's something I strive for myself and think I should be getting too."

Molyneux admitted an underwhelming first season in the red and white of Doncaster knocked his confidence.

"I feel like I'm a confident player but when things are going against you it's hard to stay confident," he said.

"It's been tough personally but after a few pre-season games my confidence came back, I felt good.

"At Hull, I felt in a good place. But we haven't taken those performances into the league."

Molynuex caught the eye in pre-season and impressed playing as a number 10 behind the striker George Miller in the Carabao Cup win over Hull.

He has started every game this term but was sacrificed at half time in Rovers' last match with them trailing 1-0 to Notts County.

"It was disappointing to come off at half time but we were struggling in the first half," he said.

"I wasn't surprised. We needed a change.