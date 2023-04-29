Doncaster Rovers win ugly as they beat Colchester United 1-0 to end losing run

Tommy Rowe's close-range finish in the first half proved the difference in an end-of-season affair low on quality, which finished 1-0 to the hosts.

Still, Rovers chief Danny Schofield would no doubt have been delighted to have relieved some pressure on himself after overseeing 10 defeats in 14 matches.

For a side that hadn't won in nine games Doncaster made a confident start with Aidan Barlow sending their first chance just wide from the edge of the box.

Tommy Rowe in the thick of the goalmouth action.

The positivity on the pitch was well received among the home fans, who had become accustomed to booing, rather than cheering and applauding, in recent weeks.

But normal service quickly resumed and a physical Colchester began to dominate.

Louis Jones was one of five changes to Doncaster's starting XI for his first appearance since October. His first action was to tip Luke Chambers' goalbound header over the bar following a free-kick.

But his ring rust was evident when he came off second best in an aerial battle with John Akinde and needed Ro-Shaun Williams to bail him out.

The goalkeeper atoned not long after when he saved from Akinde one-on-one.

The U's dominated possession and territory throughout the first half and a breakthrough seemed inevitable until Rovers took the lead against the run of play with half an hour gone.

Bobby Faulkner was first to Luke Molyneux's free-kick and headed the ball down for Rowe to score from close range.

With tensions rising on the pitch, a flashpoint arrived on 35 minutes when Ro-Shaun Williams clattered Noah Chilvers with a firm but fair tackle, which the Colchester man took exception to.

Both players exchanged shoves before Williams appeared to throw a headbutt.

Yet despite the protests from Colchester's technical area referee Sunny Singh Gill opted to show both players a yellow card.

The U's continued to push forward and Tommy Rowe blocked a goalbound effort from Arthur Read shortly before half-time.

Doncaster should have doubled their lead moments after the restart when Molyneux delivered the ball low into the box but Zain Westbrooke and Todd Miller got in each other's way and the chance was gone.

Colchester's threat was somewhat diminished after the break with the home side now enjoying the best chances.

Barlow has impressed in recent weeks despite the team's poor form and almost sent Westbrooke through on goal after showing great vision to try and find the run of his teammate on the hour mark.

At the other end Junior Tchamadeu stung the palms of Jones with an effort from the edge of the box.

Jones got off the hook again in the 78th minute when he came to punch a corner and missed. Fortunately for him the ball hit Molyneux, rather than a Colchester player, and Rovers cleared.

Barlow should have made the points safe in the 83rd minute but somehow poked the ball wide from close range after it fell fortuitously to him inside the six-yard box following a corner.

More drama was to come as Jones justified his selection in the game's final moment with a sublime save to keep out Akinde's half-volley, which Colchester argued crossed the line.

