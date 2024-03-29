Doncaster Rovers win eventful game at Crawley Town to climb League Two table
Out of nothing loan star Adelakun collected the ball out wide on the left, beat his man and then fired home from the narrowest of angles to break the deadlock just before the hour mark.
Resurgent Rovers made hard work of their fourth successive win.
Tom Anderson was shown a straight red card after 66 minutes for a reckless lunge on Crawley striker Danilo Orsi.
Substitutes Maxime Biamou and George Broadbent then both squandered gilt-edged chances to put the result beyond doubt.
Rovers’ ten men survived a late scare or two before, in the 98th minute of the game, Biamou beat Crawley goalkeeper Corey Addai to the ball and tapped into an empty net to the delight of the 625 travelling fans.
Rovers, who have now won seven of their last ten games, climb to 15th in the League Two table.
They are eight points adrift of the play-offs with seven games still to play.
