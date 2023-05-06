Danny Schofield is desperate to avoid it.

Monday’s match against Walsall has little riding on it for two sides who already know their fate: another season in the Football League’s basement division next year.

Granted, league position is at stake and the Saddlers could leapfrog 16th-placed Doncaster with a win.

Doncaster's assistant boss Chad Gribble (left) and head coach Danny Schofield.

But while Rovers could still finish as high as 13th realistically, or as low as 18th, their lowest league position in 20 years is already guaranteed.

Regardless of the result at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, the 22/23 season will be remembered as a disappointing one for both clubs.

A win could still put some valuable credit in the bank for Schofield, however, who has some convincing to do among many supporters.

His record from 32 games stands at 10 wins, 18 defeats and four draws.

Over his 31 league games in charge Rovers are 20th in League Two, one point above the relegation zone with the division’s worst goal difference and second fewest goals scored.

The lowest scorers? Walsall.

Only bottom club Rochdale have lost three more games than Doncaster since Schofield took charge.

The stats are bleak, so it’s no wonder the under-fire head coach has kept the intensity up in the final week of training.

“That’s been my focus since the Colchester game,” said Schofield.

"The process has been the same, so we reviewed the Colchester game, areas we did well, areas we can improve on, and we have driven training to be just as intense as every other day.

"We have reduced the volume but the intensity has still been really high.

"The same analysis on the opponent has been there and we will compare for the game as if it’s the most important one of our season.”

Rovers will train over the weekend ahead of the clash.

With little to lose end-of-season affairs can sometimes generate high-scoring matches, even among sides who don’t score many.

Schofield was asked if his side would go for it in the Black County.

"We want to win the game and be very difficult to beat first and foremost,” he said.