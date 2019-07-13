Doncaster Rovers: Who was the trialist who featured in the second half in the Gainsborough Trinity friendly?
It would not be pre-season without a game of guess the trialist in the pre-season friendly line-up.
By Liam Hoden
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 16:05
And Doncaster Rovers obliged in the second half of their game at Gainsborough Trinity.
The man in question was former Mansfield Town full back Will Atkinson, who featured at right back after the break.
Atkinson has been training with Rovers for fitness purposes only at this stage but was given the opportunity for match action.
Meanwhile, Ali Crawford missed the game due to a pre-agreed personal engagement.
New signing Ben Sheaf started the second half for Rovers.