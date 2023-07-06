Doncaster Rovers: What Grant McCann’s assistant Cliff Byrne said about a future role in management
Byrne assisted McCann in his first spell in charge of Rovers and followed him to Hull City and then Peterborough.
As a player, he was a leader and the most successful captain in Scunthorpe United’s history, helping them to three promotions during his nine-year stay.
Byrne began coaching at Oldham, while he was still playing, before getting his break on the grass with Sunderland.
He worked in the Black Cats’ development set-up for three years before stepping up to first-team level five years ago.
It’s a solid grounding, but 41-year-old Byrne insists he’s not done yet.
"That could eventually come in time,” he says of the desire to go it alone.
"When a made a decision to go into coaching – I started my badges when I was still playing because I wanted to be ready – I went into the academy because I wanted to keep learning.
"That’s sort of the space I’m in at the moment. I’m still enjoying the role and looking forward to coming in.
"Will there be a time when that naturally progresses to a higher position? Possibly.
"Would it be one I would like? Definitely.
"We have plenty of work to do before that arises.”
Byrne has five years’ worth of experience as an assistant boss and counting – a great deal more than plenty of managers in their first jobs, including McCann’s two predecessors.
But for now, it’s on with the job in hand: militantly orchestrating a promotion push as McCann’s self-styled “footsoldier”.