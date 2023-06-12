Rovers have been heavily reliant on the loan market in recent seasons, with mixed success, but struck gold when they landed Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks on a temporary basis during McCann’s first spell in charge.

The pair were key players as Doncaster reached the League One play-offs and were directly involved in no fewer than 45 goals between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Wilks scored 16 and assisted a further 12, while Kane found the back of the net seven times and provided 10 goals for his teammates.

Mallik Wilks enjoyed a successful loan at Doncaster Rovers.

McCann, who has already made six permanent signings, told The Free Press: “Ideally I would like my own team, but if there’s good loans available it’s not a problem.

"If it’s one just to fill a squad then I think it’s a bit of a waste of time.

"My experience there is if you bring a loan in to sit on your bench it’s just constant hassle from loan managers ringing you asking why he’s not playing all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster have used 40 loans over the last five seasons, although McCann signed fewer than any other manager during that time, signing six in 2018/19.

With the transfer window opening on Wednesday, the Northern Irishman remains on the hunt for new recruits.

He revealed latest signing, striker Joe Ironside, had been his number one target.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Rovers amid reported interest from League One clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad