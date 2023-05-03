Danny Schofield could bring a target man to Doncaster Rovers this summer as he looks to add more physicality to his team.

Schofield has criticised his side’s lack of physicality several times this term as they have struggled to get to grips with League Two’s big boys.

Josh Andrews was brought to the club last summer to provide Rovers with a Plan B option in attack and support George Miller on occasion.

Josh Andrews in action for Doncaster Rovers.

But his loan spell was hampered by injury and he returned to his parent club Birmingham City in January.

Schofield has been promised enough funds to allow him to build a side capable of challenging for promotion next term.

Ahead of a busy summer in the transfer market, he told The Free Press: “We are looking for players with different capabilities and how they can compliment the other players we have.

"We understand the role that player (a target man) can have in a team and how effective it can be, so it’s something we will consider.”

A target man had not previously been a target of Schofield's during the January transfer window.

But the team has since adapted it’s style somewhat in a bid to become harder to beat.

Schofield said: “The stats before I came to the club showed where we fell short, with things like the duels and intensity of the sprints, those kind of things.

"I quite aware of what the squad was and where it was in a physical sense. It’s something I have been aware of for a while and something we wanted to improve on.”

Schofield’s transfer dealings in January appear to have been hampered by the club’s need to sell players before bringing in new recruits.

It is understood contact has already been made with representatives of summer transfer targets, although the Rovers chief was tight-lipped on the number of players he wants to sign.

Doncaster conclude the 22/23 season with a trip to Walsall on Monday (12.30pm kick-off).

They could realistically finish as high as 13th with a win owing to their poor goal difference, or as low as 18th should they lose.