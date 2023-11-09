Doncaster Rovers striker Mo Faal has revealed his ambition to represent The Gambia at international level.

Faal was born in the country but moved to the UK aged seven, settling in the West Midlands with his family.

The 20-year-old was a late starter in football and only up the sport at 13.

He played grassroots football until he was signed by parent club West Brom aged 16, joining their two-year scholarship scheme halfway through the first year.

Faal, who has scored six goals for Doncaster since joining the club on a season-long loan, told The Free Press: “I was born in Gambia, that’s where I’m from, that’s where my family are from. I think everyone would be proud of me if I do represent The Gambia.

"I’m just waiting for that to happen.”

Faal revealed he has already had contact with the Gambian national team, who have featured another League Two player, Stockport County’s Ibou Touray, in their recent squads.

Rovers fan favourite Faal said: “I’m just going to keep performing and hopefully soon it will come for me and I’ll be happy to accept.”

Faal described his journey into professional football as “unique”.

The jump from playing for local sides Sutton Coldfield Town and CS Colts to training full time was a “big step”, he admitted.

Faal added: “The first month I kept getting injured because it was that intense.

"I used to play football a little bit (at school). I knew I had a little bit.

"I joined Sunday league, then Saturday league, and I was doing alright. I had people in my ear saying ‘Mo, you have actually got a chance here’.

"I said ‘right’ I’m going to explore this’ and I’m glad I did.

"The person who managed CS Colts was a scout for West Brom. He said ‘have a look at this kid’. I went there, did the business, and got in.”

Faal had been enrolled on a football course at college before joining the Baggies.

He has since made two senior appearances for the club, including a League Cup cameo against Arsenal.

Grant McCann’s former Northern Ireland teammate Chris Brunt, who is now Albion’s loan manager, has visited Faal at Cantley Park.