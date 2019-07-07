Doncaster Rovers: 'We just want to hand it over to the new boss and say they're ready'

Rovers training in La Manga

Rovers are set to appoint a new manager this week, with the interview process expected to conclude on Tuesday.

U23 boss Schofield will take charge of training on Monday and is likely to be in the dugout for Tuesday night's first pre-season friendly against Rossington Main.

And he wants to ensure the players are exactly where they should be at this stage in preparations for the new season when he hands them over to the new manager.

"I'm led to believe by the end of the week there could potentially be an appointment," Schofield said.

"If that is the case then perfect. All we've said as a staff, we just want to hand it over to whoever it may be and say 'these are the players, they're all fit, there's no injuries and their levels of fitness are exactly where they need to be.'

"As we left La Manga, that was the case."

Rovers returned from their Spanish training camp at La Manga Club on Friday night and were handed the weekend off after an intensive week of training.

Schofield was full of praise for their efforts over a tough week.

"It's been fantastic," he said.

"The players and staff to a man have been great. Everyone has mucked in.

"Just as we said before we came out here, we've got a good set of players, really good members of staff, really professional who all know what it takes to be prepared.

"We've got on with our jobs.

"When it's hard, people pull other people through.

"They've spent a lot of time together this week and I'm really happy with how it's come together.

"The new lads have settled in really well. The young lads have been made part of it as well.

"It all starts again on Monday with the difference being we've got the game on Tuesday night."

The Rovers squad will be split into two teams for Tuesday night's game at Oxford Street with each side getting 45 minutes. As things stand, the same will be repeated at Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

While fitness will be the focus of the two games, Schofield says the competitive edge will definitely be present.