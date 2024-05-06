Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Doncaster Rovers skipper is playing an important role in a team sky-high on confidence, having had a frustrating and rare spell on the sidelines earlier in the season. He's also well on course for what would be a fifth promotion of his career (one with Sheffield Wednesday, three with Rotherham), with Grant McCann's side producing a storming run of form to gatecrash the League Two play-offs.

He's even happy to bear the scars of some bruising physical encounters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood, 38, has been as key a performer as anyone for Rovers in recent months. His spell in the treatment room between late November and late January was a frustrating period for a player who has largely stayed injury-free for most of his career.

His return coincided with the fabulous run of form that saw Rovers end the season in fifth place.

After a rocky first few months, the short hop from Rotherham to the Eco-Power Stadium is one Wood is happy he made. Further indication of that was highlighted by him recently signing terms for next season.

"My aim last pre-season was to choose the right club," Wood told the Free Press. "It was partly location-wise but also being at a club that wants to achieve something. Trying to get promotion and win something - that's what all footballers want in their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not there yet and there's a lot of work still to do but the aim this year was to get promotion. Everything is going to plan at the minute but there's still a long way to go.

Rovers captain Richard Wood has plenty of battle scars from this season.

"To get back playing and be on the run we've had in recent months, and to have had a good input - I was more than happy when the gaffer asked me to sign on for next year.

"I feel like I'm giving plenty to the team and I feel like I can do it again next season. If I was struggling and not contributing whatsoever, I might have looked at it differently. But I'm certainly enjoying it and the atmosphere is very good so it's all going well right now."

Wood, who spoke with local media over Zoom in the build-up to tonight's semi-final first leg away at Crewe (5.30pm), also touched on the number of stitches he's had as a result of his battles with opposing centre-forwards.

Not that he minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: "I had 11 stitches (head injury sustained against Wrexham), I had five stitches on my eye from the weekend as well that nobody knew about so I covered it up well! I had three stitches at Bradford too so I've had 19 stitches in six or seven weeks.