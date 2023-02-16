Doncaster Rovers want to tie star defender Joseph Olowu down to a new contract.

Former Arsenal youngster Olowu has caught the eye with his performances at the heart of defence since returning from injury, helping the side keep three straight clean sheets – a feat they hadn’t managed for two years.

The 23-year-old, who joined Doncaster in 2021 following a successful trial, is one of 11 players at the club out of contract this summer.

Rovers boss Danny Schofield said: “There’s discussions within the club. He’s someone we want to tie down.

"We want to get our best players tied up and committed to the club. It’s something we will hopefully progress moving forward.”

Schofield praised Olowu’s character after a season frustrated by injury for large spells.

He said: “He’s a fantastic person. When I first came to the club he had a fracture in his cheekbone, then he had a setback with the same injury.

"He’s been fantastic, he’s been champing at the bit. Although he’s not been on the pitch as much as the other players he’s been in every analysis meeting.

"I’ve had individual meetings with him to discuss what his responsibilities are, with and without the ball. He’s performed to a very high standard in the last couple of games.”

Olowu made 35 appearances in his debut season in League One, having initially signed for Doncaster on a short-term deal after leaving the Gunners.

That was quickly extended following an impressive start to life at the club.

Rovers are also in talks with captain Tom Anderson about a new contract.