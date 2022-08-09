Rovers have picked up four points from their opening two games and take on a side they are unbeaten against in their last eight meetings stretching back to 2004.
Lincoln, who are now managed by Republic of Ireland defender Mark Kennedy, remain on the hunt for their first win of the 22/23 campaign having drawn their first two matches in League One.
Doncaster left it late to seal their first three points since returning to League Two on Saturday.
Two goals in injury time, courtesy of George Miller and Kieran Agard, cancelled out Sutton United’s first-half lead and sent the home crowd into raptures.
Boss Gary McSheffrey plans to make several changes for tonight’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Playmaker Lee Tomlin is likely to return to action following his one-match suspension.
Scroll down for live updates throughout the evening.
Doncaster Rovers vs Lincoln City LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 August, 2022, 20:15
- Both sides unbeaten in their opening two league matches ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash
- Doncaster Rovers are unbeaten against Lincoln City in the sides’ last eight meetings
- Both sides expected to make changes for the match - Lee Tomlin could return for the hosts
A word on Tomlin
That man can pick out a pass. He starts a slick move by spotting Andrews in space before anyone else. Unfortunately the big man’s lay-off is cleared before it reaches Agard.
Doncaster force a corner
More good play starting in the middle with Biggins and Clayton, who finds Kyle Knoyle out wide. A nice one-two gives him the chance to cross in space but his ball in the direction of Josh Andrews is blocked for a corner.
Andrews meets the subsequent delivery but it’s too far out to cause any real trouble.
Some improvement in the last few minutes here.
Over from Clayton
A good Rovers move results in Clayton’s 25-yard strike flying over the bar. Nonetheless, good play involving Biggins, Knoyle, Ravenhill and Tomlin before that.
Drinks break
Impromptu drinks break following a stoppage in play. Rovers players having a mini teamtalk among themselves and taking some instructions from the coaching staff.
GM says he wants a group that can problem-solve for themselves. This is test, can they find the answer?
Good work from Clayton
First he fires a ball out wide to find Knoyle, then sprays one in the opposite direction to James Maxwell, but the Scot is offside.
Clayton isn’t happy
The captain is trying to get his teammates going with one or two choice words. In fairness to him, they are chasing shadows at the minute with Lincoln on top.
Lincoln fire wide
Teddy Bishop beats Adam Clayton to the ball on the edge of the area and looks to curl his shot into the top corner but it goes wide.
First chance for Rovers
Brave play from Kieran Agard sees him clattered by a Lincoln player after receiving James Maxwell’s ball forward. But his pass reaches Lee Tomlin, who then feeds Maxwell out wide. The left-back’s shot across goal goes wide, however.
GOAL - 1-0 Lincoln
First chance for the visitors and they score. Looked a bit too easy as the ball found its way out wide before a low delivery into the six-yard box was turned in by Charley Kendall.
Not much happening
A quiet start, which makes a change from the opening two matches.
Neiether side has created anything of note yet and possession is turning over regularly.