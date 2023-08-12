Faal could make his Doncaster debut against Newport County this afternoon after joining the club from West Brom on Friday, becoming the club’s 12th summer signing.

The 20-year-old has made two appearances for his parent club, against Arsenal and Sunderland, and helped fire AFC Fylde into the National League last season with ten goals in 16 appearances.

"We are very excited about him coming in,” said assistant boss Byrne.

Cliff Byrne says Doncaster Rovers are “very excited” to have landed “unpredictable” striker Modou Faal on a season-long loan from West Brom. Photo: Heather King/DRFC

"The manager (Grant McCann) has been working hard behind the scenes to get it over the line.”

Faal stands at 6ft 5ins and described himself as a ‘target man’ during an interview with the club.

He will compete with Joe Ironside and George Miller for a starting spot at Rovers.

"I think he will excite the fans with how he plays,” said Byrne.

"He’s got goals in him, which is a big, big factor for the manager.”

Faal has also been a regular scorer at youth and reserve level for West Brom, having joined the club aged 16.

"He’s dynamic, he’s unpredictable and he can score a various range of goals,” said Byrne.

"It’s going to be a really good signing for us. It brings another dynamic to the team and a variation we can use to our advantage.

"Although he’s 6ft 5 he’s very good on the deck.”