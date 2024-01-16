Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic: Rovers must sharpen shooting to set-up all-Yorkshire quarter-final

With Mo Faal departed and two January signings unavailable, others will get the chance to push their claims to make Doncaster Rovers more clinical on Tuesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann's side host Wigan Athletic in the last-16 of the Football League Trophy for the right to go to Bradford City in the quarter-finals.

But to do that, they will need to sharpen up their shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolstered by debutants Jay McGrath, Billy Waters and Matthew Craig, manager McCann was pleased with Saturday's League Two performance against Newport County, but not the 1-0 defeat.

REINFORCEMENTS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

“I thought the performance was good,” he said. “Newport are a tough team to play against with three big centre-halves who don’t mess around with the ball too much and it just goes forward.

“Probably from 10 minutes in we were in control of it. We created some really good chances and we should score – it’s as simple as that.

“I’ve spoken before about errors we make for goals we concede but we should be two or three up. They are chances that we just can’t miss."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were the better team at Harrogate Town seven days earlier, yet lost 3-1.

West Bromwich Albion's decision to recall nine-goal Faal from his loan does not help and although box-to-box midfielder Craig and centre-forward Waters both impressed at the weekend, they are cup-tied against the Latics.

Goals, though, are not loanee Craig's forte – yet.

“Matty Craig is a sensational midfield player,” McCann said.

“He takes the ball, handles it, can run forward.

“We want to add goals and I think that’s something we can help him with by getting him into positions to score. He’s predominantly been used as a number six (holder) at Tottenham but we moved him into the eight (box-to-box role)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath is at least available having joined from St Patrick's Athletic.

“You can see he’s aggressive, calm on the ball," said McCann. "He’s got a lovely diagonal ball in him, he competes. He set one of the chances up in the first half by dropping the ball down in the middle of the goal.