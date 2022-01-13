Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic: How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee? What are the odds?

Kyle Knoyle tussles with Danny Andrew during Rovers' defeat to Fleetwood. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers have lost eight of their last nine games in all competitions, while the Latics are in the midst of a 14-game unbeaten run.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

Rovers take on Wigan this coming Saturday (January 15) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 21/4

Draw 10/3

Wigan win 4/9

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

Rebecca Welch, who became the first woman to be appointed to referee a Football League match last year, will be in charge of this weekend’s game.

The 38-year-old, from Tyne & Wear, has moved up to the EFL after officiating in the National League.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Wigan will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

Rovers’ clash with Wigan will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

What Covid rules must fans attending Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic follow?

Fans will need to show a Covid-19 pass or negative lateral flow test to gain admission to the stadium.

Supporters are advised to arrive at the ground in good time.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the League One clash with Wigan on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Wigan Athletic?

Striker Kieran Agard could go straight into the team after signing an 18-month deal at Rovers on Wednesday.

Charlie Seaman is also pushing for a start after his cameo from the bench against Fleetwood but is lacking match fitness.

Louis Jones missed last weekend’s defeat with a hamstring strain. Gary McSheffrey will provide a further update when he speaks to the media later today.

Tom Anderson, Dan Gardner, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.