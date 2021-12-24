Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland: What Covid rules must fans follow? What TV channel is it on? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Joseph Olowu heads in the winner against Shrewsbury. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers have not played for a fortnight after last weekend’s fixture at Lincoln City was postponed due to a Covid outbreak within the camp.

Third-placed Sunderland lost 5-1 at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night but are unbeaten in seven games in the league.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland?

Rovers take on Sunderland this coming Monday (December 27) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 12.30pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 9/2

Draw 11/4

Sunderland win 3/5

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky’s coverage starts at noon.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland online?

Rovers’ clash with Sunderland will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom due to the game being selected for live television coverage.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

What Covid rules must fans attending Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland follow?

Fans will need to show a Covid-19 pass or negative lateral flow test to gain admission to the stadium.

Turnstiles will open at 10am to allow for the additional checks and supporters are advised to arrive at the ground in good time.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the League One clash with Sunderland on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland?

Tom Anderson is doubtful after picking up a knock and Ben Close (knee/hamstring) is still sidelined.

Gary McSheffrey spoke to the media on Thursday and provided an update on the situation regarding Covid and some of the longer term injuries. Read more HERE.