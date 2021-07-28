Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield United: Is there a live stream? Are tickets still available?
Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United meet in a pre-season game at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday.
The match will be Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic's first in England since taking charge, whilst Rovers counterpart Richie Wellens’ preparations stepped up against Newcastle United on Friday.
When is Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?
Sheffield United travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Wednesday, July 28 for a 7pm kick-off.
Is Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United available to watch?
Yes, the game is open to spectators.
iFollow passes to watch the game on the internet are available from Doncaster Rovers website, and SUTV is also streaming the game for £5.
Are there any tickets remaining for Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield United?
Sheffield United have sold their allocation of away tickets so any Rovers fans hoping to attend must have a previous purchase history.
Tickets are priced £10 adults, £5 60+/18-24, under-18s £1.