Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

On-loan Josh Martin in action against Cambridge United. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

After finding themselves 11 points adrift of safety, Rovers have reduced that deficit to nine points following last weekend’s much-needed victory at MK Dons.

This weekend’s opponents Plymouth have dropped out of the top six after picking up just one point from their last three games.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

Rovers take on Plymouth this coming Saturday (January 29) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 7/2

Draw 11/4

Plymouth Argyle win 7/10

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

Martin Coy has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The County Durham-based official last took charge of Doncaster in their 2-0 defeat at Rotherham United in August.

That game saw Coy issue his only red card of the season to date when he sent off Rotherham’s Mikel Miller.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

Rovers’ clash with Plymouth will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Plymouth on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Plymouth Argyle?

Ethan Galbraith is expected to be fit after coming off against MK Dons as a precaution.

New signing Adam Clayton is likely to be on the bench having not made a senior appearance for a year.

Tom Anderson, Dan Gardner, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.