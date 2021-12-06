Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Lirak Hasani battles with Mansfield's Stephen Quinn during Saturday's FA Cup defeat. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Managerless Rovers return to League One action on the back of four straight defeats in all competitions.

Opponents Oxford have climed to seventh in the table following a seven-game unbeaten run in the league.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United?

Rovers take on Oxford this coming Tuesday (December 7) at the Keepmoat Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United?

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Oxford won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United online?

Rovers’ clash with Oxford will be available to stream in the United Kingdom on iFollow. Match passes are available to buy for £10.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the League One clash with Oxford on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Oxford United?

Jospeh Olowu serves the final game of his three-game ban for his red card at Bolton.

Ethan Galbraith (hip) could return but interim boss Gary McSheffrey, who will speak to the media later today, has said he is reluctant to rush players back from injury.

Ben Close had an injection in his knee last week but McSheffrey is still concerned about his recent hamstring issue.

Jon Taylor (ankle) is no further forward in his recovery and is set to see another specialist, while Rodrigo Vilca is still struggling with a hamstring problem.

Charlie Seaman was seen doing some running drills prior to Saturday’s match and hopes to be back in contention around Christmas.