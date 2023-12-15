Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is hopeful of retaining loanees from Hull City and West Bromwich Albion as his squad continues to be plagued by injuries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tom Nixon and Mo Faal, on loan from the Tigers and the Baggies respectively, have established themselves as key figures at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Their importance to McCann has only been heightened by a slew of injuries that have left his squad decimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of Morecambe’s visit, McCann admitted there have been no assurances from West Brom that Faal will not be recalled.

Mo Faal has impressed for Doncaster Rovers this season. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He said: “We haven’t had any assurances but all the loan players that we have, there’s agreements in there, both-party agreements, it’s in West Brom’s right to call Mo back inside a period.

"Similar to Hull, similar to Wolves and similar to Sheffield United, with Louie Marsh. We hope, particularly I would say Tom Nixon and Mo because they’re playing a lot of games, [stay].

"Obviously Tyler [Roberts] has probably not featured as much as he would have liked, but particularly those two I’m hoping that Hull and West Brom can see that the two boys are developing all the time. They’re playing week-in, week-out, and hopefully we can keep them for the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster are already having to manage without a string of senior players and knocks picked up in last week’s draw with Accrington Stanley have only compounded problems.

McCann said: “The likes of (George) Miller, (Zain) Westbrooke, (Liam) Ravenhill, (Caolan) Lavery, (it is) very unlikely people are going to see them the rest of the season. Richard Wood is possibly going to be about three weeks, as are Adam Long, Louie Marsh and Bobby Faulkner. James Maxwell’s going to need an operation, which will probably keep him out for about three or four weeks.

"Jon Taylor is on the way back to recovery, we’re hoping to have him at some point in January.