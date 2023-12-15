Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe: Updates provided on West Brom and Hull City loanees as Rovers injuries mount
Tom Nixon and Mo Faal, on loan from the Tigers and the Baggies respectively, have established themselves as key figures at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Their importance to McCann has only been heightened by a slew of injuries that have left his squad decimated.
Speaking ahead of Morecambe’s visit, McCann admitted there have been no assurances from West Brom that Faal will not be recalled.
He said: “We haven’t had any assurances but all the loan players that we have, there’s agreements in there, both-party agreements, it’s in West Brom’s right to call Mo back inside a period.
"Similar to Hull, similar to Wolves and similar to Sheffield United, with Louie Marsh. We hope, particularly I would say Tom Nixon and Mo because they’re playing a lot of games, [stay].
"Obviously Tyler [Roberts] has probably not featured as much as he would have liked, but particularly those two I’m hoping that Hull and West Brom can see that the two boys are developing all the time. They’re playing week-in, week-out, and hopefully we can keep them for the end of the season.”
Doncaster are already having to manage without a string of senior players and knocks picked up in last week’s draw with Accrington Stanley have only compounded problems.
McCann said: “The likes of (George) Miller, (Zain) Westbrooke, (Liam) Ravenhill, (Caolan) Lavery, (it is) very unlikely people are going to see them the rest of the season. Richard Wood is possibly going to be about three weeks, as are Adam Long, Louie Marsh and Bobby Faulkner. James Maxwell’s going to need an operation, which will probably keep him out for about three or four weeks.
"Jon Taylor is on the way back to recovery, we’re hoping to have him at some point in January.
"We’ve had a couple of knocks from the previous game, which has not helped us either, and a couple of players that I’d probably rather not mention at this point will miss Saturday’s game. 12 out, but it is what it is. This group has been really strong and robust over the last 19 games.”