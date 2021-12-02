Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

The FA Cup. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Rovers face League Two Mansfield Town in desperate need of a morale-boosting result and performance following three straight defeats without scoring.

The Stags will be backed by over 3,000 fans at the Keepmoat Stadium with a place in the third round up for grabs.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town?

Rovers take on Mansfield this coming Saturday (December 4) at the Keepmoat Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 11/10

Draw 12/5

Mansfield Town win 9/4

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Mansfield won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town online?

Rovers’ clash with Mansfield is not available to stream in the United Kingdom.

No FA Cup matches are available to watch on the iFollow service.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the FA Cup clash against Mansfield on the club’s website – and there is a ‘kid for a quid’ promotion.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for anyone aged 17 and under.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town ?

Jospeh Olowu is suspended so Tommy Rowe is likely to fill in at centre back.

Ben Close (knee), Rodrigo Vilca (hamstring) and Jon Taylor (ankle) all missed Wednesday night’s defeat at Crewe in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Richie Wellens will speak to the media on Friday and will provide further updates on their condition.