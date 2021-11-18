Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Richie Wellens’ side have lost one of their last six games in all competitions and recorded back-to-back cup wins against Scunthorpe United before the international break.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City?

Rovers take on Lincoln this coming Saturday (November 20) at the Keepmoat Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City?

Doncaster Rovers win 21/10

Draw 11/5

Lincoln win 5/4

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City online?

Rovers’ clash with Lincoln is not available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against Lincoln in League One on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City?

Jon Taylor is set to return to the squad and Joseph Olowu and John Bostock are expected to be fit.

Ben Close was hoping to shake off his hamstring issue in time for this game but Jordy Hiwula, Dan Gardner and Aidan Barlow are doubtful and Ro-Shaun Williams is out with an ankle injury.

Matt Smith is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Crewe.