Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town: Is there a stream? How could Rovers line up? Who is the referee?

Josh Martin has a shot on goal against Sunderland. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Back-to-back wins at high-flying MK Dons and Sunderland mean relegation favourites Rovers are not quite dead and buried just yet.

But they must arrest a run of five straight home defeats when they play host to Ipswich Town during a full round of midweek fixtures in League One.

The Tractor Boys have won five of their last seven league games and sit ninth in the table.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

Rovers take on Ipswich this coming Tuesday (February 7) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

Doncaster Rovers win 4/1

Draw 29/10

Ipswich Town win 3/5

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

Ollie Yates has been appointed as referee for Tuesday’s game.

The Staffordshire-based official last took charge of a Rovers game in January 2021 when they won 2-1 at home to Swindon Town.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Ipswich will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

Rovers’ clash with Ipswich will be available to stream in the United Kingdom. Match passes can be bought for £10.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Ipswich on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Ipswich Town?

Ethan Galbraith is unlikely to be available after missing Saturday’s win at Sunderland with a calf problem.

Kyle Knoyle may have to make do with a place on the bench again.

Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.