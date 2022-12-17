Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town postponed on safety grounds due to cold snap

The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday morning, which found areas of the pitch were frozen following several days of sub-zero temperatures.

Frost covers had been laid on the pitch for more than a week in the hope of getting the game on, said Doncaster in a statement.

Temperates reached minus one in the city overnight, however.

A general view inside the Eco-Power Stadium.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed but it will likely be played during a midweek slot later in the season.

Rovers could have moved back into the League Two play-off places for the first time since mid-September with a win.

Danny Schofield’s side had been hoping to make it two wins from two at home to the Sulphurites, who are managed by Doncaster-born Simon Weaver.

Several games across the English Football League (EFL) have fallen victim to the weather this weekend.

