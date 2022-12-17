Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town postponed on safety grounds due to cold snap
Doncaster Rovers’ match at home to Harrogate Town has been postponed on safety grounds due to the freezing conditions.
The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday morning, which found areas of the pitch were frozen following several days of sub-zero temperatures.
Frost covers had been laid on the pitch for more than a week in the hope of getting the game on, said Doncaster in a statement.
Temperates reached minus one in the city overnight, however.
A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed but it will likely be played during a midweek slot later in the season.
Rovers could have moved back into the League Two play-off places for the first time since mid-September with a win.
Danny Schofield’s side had been hoping to make it two wins from two at home to the Sulphurites, who are managed by Doncaster-born Simon Weaver.
Several games across the English Football League (EFL) have fallen victim to the weather this weekend.
Doncaster will be back in action away to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day.