Doncaster Rovers v Forest Green: Why Grant McCann's canny tactic would impress one of his mentors

McCann, of course, is someone whom managerial veteran Cotterill is well acquainted with following their previous association at Cheltenham Town several few moons ago.

A short distance away in Gloucestershire, Bristol-born Cotterill is instilling some fight and belief - and certainly organisation - into Forest Green’s previously meek survival pitch which looked a doomed one until he arrived in late January.

McCann wishes one of his footballing mentors well - after today’s meeting at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann, who pits his wits against one of his managerial mentors in Steve Cotterill on Saturday. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Anyone studying Rovers’ recent form will probably point to their last-gasp equaliser in a draw at relegation-haunted Sutton as being the precipitant to their encouraging upturn - in terms of keeping them away from danger in the first instant.

That much may be true. But a more subtle and canny approach from McCann has also played its part.

Tables based on League Two results from the end of January onwards have been updated on a game-by-game basis in Doncaster’s canteen at their Cantley Park training ground.

It remains to be seen where Rovers end up in the 18-game table come season’s end.

In the division’s latest eight-game form guide, they are top dogs.

McCann said: "It’s not easy to do as people will look at the bigger picture and (overall) table and we’ve had to drum it into the boys.

"When they walk around the canteen, it’s on three different screens and hopefully, they can see where we are and how we’ve done over the past eight or nine games.

"It’s really just trying to keep the focus in saying 'what’s gone has gone, we can’t affect that.' But what we can do is get control of these next 18 games (from the end of January).”

Over the past eight matches, Rovers have taken 17 points. In fairness, their opponents today are not too far behind with 13.

It points to the acumen of Cotterill, whose side showed their wherewithal on their last trip to Yorkshire just 11 days ago when they registered a shock 2-0 victory against Bradford City at Valley Parade.

McCann, whose 18th-placed side are aiming to register a season’s double after winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the New Lawn in mid-September – their first league win of 23-24 - added: "He’s adaptable and over the years, you take little bits and pieces from managers and certain things in my managerial style have been taken from Steve’s.

"He’s been at some big clubs and everywhere he has been, he’s done a really good job and is highly respected in terms of that.

"I owe a lot to Steve and I always say that to him when I see him and manage against him.

"I was a young lad at West Ham who was probably losing my way a little bit and not understanding what it took to be a footballer.

"The loan I had when he was manager at Cheltenham just turned me into a man really with the way he managed and galvanised the group and brought that team through from the National League to League Two and had a massive say in them getting up to League One as well before he left.

"It's been a tremendous career. He's had some dark times with his health and it’s great to see him getting over that and doing a good job.