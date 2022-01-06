Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town: Is there a stream? Who is the referee? What are the odds?

Matt Smith in action against Morecambe. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of the table after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at Morecambe last weekend.

But Gary McSheffrey’s side will move to within just three points of safety if they can beat a Fleetwood team currently perched one place above the drop zone.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

Rovers take on Fleetwood this coming Saturday (January 8) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

Doncaster Rovers win 17/10

Draw 11/5

Fleetwood win 6/4

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

Lancashire official Darren Bond will be the man in the middle.

He last took charge of a Doncaster game last January when Rovers won 1-0 at Lincoln City.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Fleetwood will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

Rovers’ clash with Fleetwood will be available to stream in the United Kingdom. Match passes cost £10 are available HERE.

This match was originally scheduled for an international weekend so streaming is permitted despite the 3pm Saturday kick off.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

What Covid rules must fans attending Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town follow?

Fans will need to show a Covid-19 pass or negative lateral flow test to gain admission to the stadium.

Supporters are advised to arrive at the ground in good time.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the League One clash with Fleetwood on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Fleetwood Town?

Omar Bogle (hamstring) and Dan Gardner (thigh) are doubts after being forced off at Morecambe but Aidan Barlow, who went off feeling the effects of his recent brush with Covid, should be available.

Ro-Shaun Williams, who returned to the bench last weekend, could be pressed into action and Tommy Rowe could move into midfield if Gardner is not fit.

Charlie Seaman and AJ Greaves have stepped up their rehabs but Tom Anderson, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie remain sidelined.