Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace set for bumper attendance - but could it be highest post-Covid crowd?

Doncaster Rovers are preparing for a clash with Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round. And despite the awkward scheduling - the game was moved to a Monday night - it is on course for a bumper crowd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club wrote on social media on Friday morning: "There are fewer than 500 tickets remaining in the home end for Monday night's FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace."

It's also understood that Palace, as of Friday morning, had sold roughly 1,800 tickets. The Eagles had previously announced free coach travel was being laid on for their fans with five coaches fully booked for the jaunt up to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uptake in tickets has led many to wondering what kind of crowd could be in attendance at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The attendance for that last meeting with Palace - an FA Cup fifth round tie back in February 2019 - is unlikely to be beaten with a crowd of 14,010 that day.

But it could well be the biggest post-Covid crowd in DN4 since lockdown restrictions were lifted. Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the three highest attendances have been Crewe in last season's play-off semi-final (12,889), Everton last season in the EFL Cup (11,430) and the League One visit of Sheffield Wednesday (11,217) back in the 2021-22 campaign.