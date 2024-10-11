Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra: No thoughts of revenge on the mind of boss Grant McCann

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann refused to engage in any kind of mind games as Doncaster Rovers prepare to face Crewe Alexandra for the first time since their play-off meeting last May.

The Railwaymen defeated McCann's side on penalties in a semi-final classic just five months ago. They overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to finally bring an end to Rovers' scintillating end-of-season form.

The visitors prospered on spot-kicks although the final at Wembley proved a hurdle too far with Crawley edging them out to secure a place in League One. Now, Lee Bell's side travel to DN4 having picked up where they left off.

They sit just three points behind McCann's men ahead of Saturday's clash but while many Rovers fans are eyeing up a dollop of revenge, that's not the case for the Northern Irishman.

Crewe players celebrate their play-off win at the Eco-Power Stadium last May. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"New season, new game, two new squads," he told BBC Radio Sheffield. "They've changed quite a few players and we've brought quite a few in. That game is irrelevant to me now because it's a brand new season.

"My focus is just on this game to make sure we get the right gameplan and hopefully try and get all three points.

"They're the form team in the league. I think they're an energetic team and they always try to play in the right way in terms of wanting to get on the ball and hurt you. I think they have different ways in terms of the way they press.

"It's interesting watching them and analysing them and seeing what they do in different situations. We need to be ready and make sure we cope with everything they throw at us."