Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra: Can either side be relegated this weekend? What are the odds? Is there any team news?

Rovers cannot be relegated this weekend but defeat to the Railwaymen would all but end their hopes of an incredible escape act.

Gary McSheffrey’s side are now eight points adrift of safety with five games left to play.

Crewe, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games, will be mathematically down if they lose again this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Rowe in action against Wycombe Wanderers. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

Rovers take on Crewe this coming Saturday (April 9) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 11/8

Draw 23/10

Crewe Alexandra win 9/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

Declan Bourne has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Nottinghamshire-based official has issued 86 yellow cards and two red cards in 21 games this season.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

Rovers’ clash with Crewe will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Crewe on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Crewe Alexandra?

Tommy Rowe went off towards the end of last weekend’s defeat at Wycombe Wanderers but is expected to be fit.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday.