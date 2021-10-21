Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

Tiago Cukur battles for the ball during last weekend's defeat to Wycombe. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers failed to build on their win at home to MK Dons prior to the international break and defeats against Wycombe Wanderers and Gillingham have left them rooted to the bottom of League One.

The Robins, who lie 12th in the table, travel to South Yorkshire boosted by back-to-back home wins against Accrington and Morecambe.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Cheltenham…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town?

Rovers take on Cheltenham this coming Saturday (October 23) at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town?

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet

Doncaster Rovers win 15/8

Draw 11/5

Cheltenham Town win 7/5

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town on?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town online?

Rovers’ clash with Cheltenham won’t be streamed in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website including live text commentary.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town?

Rovers fans can still purchase tickets for the clash against Cheltenham in League One on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town?

Kyle Knoyle is suspended and deputy right back Charlie Seaman is also sidelined with a foot injury.

Jon Taylor is rated 50/50 after the winger suffered swelling to his ankle following his long-awaited return to action last weekend.

Cameron John is out for another week and Fejiri Okenabirhie won’t return until mid-November.