Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham: Grant McCann set for emotional return as popular figure is remembered

Doncaster Rovers' trip to Cheltenham Town on Saturday will be an emotional one for their manager Grant McCann.

McCann, a former Robins player who is well-remembered by their supporters, will be among those paying tribute to Cheltenham's former director and sponsor John 'Paddy' Wood who he grew close to during his time in Gloucestershire.

A fellow Northern Irishman, Wood passed away last month at the age of 78. Cheltenham Town have announced that they will be paying their respects ahead of Saturday's fixture and for McCann it will be a particularly poignant occasion.

"John was a director when I was there and he's from Belfast as well," McCann said. "He followed my whole career really. When I left Cheltenham and was playing for Northern Ireland he would send messages, he came to my wedding with his wife Mal. He was someone I always kept in touch with and I had huge respect for him.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"He was just a genuine, top person. Unfortunately he lost his battle and we've lost a good man. I think it was around the same time as my mother, sadly.

"I've got so much time for him and his family. His wife actually made my wedding cake for when I got married. My thoughts and sympathies are with the Wood family and I'm sure I'll see them tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Rovers will head south with a triple injury boost with James Maxwell, Jay McGrath and Joe Ironside all in contention.

"The only player missing tomorrow is Joseph Olowu, who's had his operation and it went well," McCann added.

"But James is back. Dave (Rennie, head of medical) had to cut a little hole in his boot which has freed his foot up a little bit. It's tricky because of the way the boots are made these days. He trained yesterday and it's probably the best he's trained for a long time. He looked sharp.

"Jay trained two or three times this week and looks better every session. And Joe Ironside, it's remarkable really. He had his double hernia op last Friday but was out on the pitches on the Tuesday doing some dynamic movements and then trained fully Thursday and will do today."