Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic: Is there a stream? Is there any team news? What are the odds?

Reo Griffiths challenges for a header at Fleetwood.

Rovers have now missed several opportunities to claw their way closer to safety and have picked up just two points from their last four games.

Opponents Charlton Athletic have won their last two games against Gillingham and Burton Albion but prior to that lost six in seven.

The Addicks lie 15th in the League One table.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture…

When is Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

Rovers take on Charlton this coming Saturday (March 26) at the Eco-Power Stadium. Kick-off is 3pm.

What are the odds for Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

Doncaster Rovers win 14/5

Draw 5/2

Charlton Athletic win 10/11

Who is the referee for Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

Sam Allison has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s game.

The Wiltshire-based official has issued 107 yellow cards and six red cards in 27 games this season.

Three of those red cards came in one game – Shrewsbury against Gillingham last August.

What TV channel is Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

The clash between Doncaster Rovers and Charlton will not be shown on any television channel.

Can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

Rovers’ clash with Charlton will not be available to stream in the United Kingdom.

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Rovers fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

The Doncaster Free Press will have full coverage on our website.

BBC Radio Sheffield will have updates on the following frequencies: 88.6FM, 94.7FM, 104.1FM, plus Freeview: 734.

Are there any tickets available for Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

Rovers fans can purchase tickets for the League One clash with Charlton on the club’s website.

Is there any team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic?

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko are away on international duty.

Kieran Agard is a doubt after coming off at Fleetwood with a hamstring issue.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey will provide an update to the media on Thursday morning.